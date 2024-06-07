RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.78

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 96753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RadNet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

