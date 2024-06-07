Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

MGY opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

