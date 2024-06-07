Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,001,356. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

TYL stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.12 and a 200 day moving average of $433.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

