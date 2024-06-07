Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

RCUS stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

