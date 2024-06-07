Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFG opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.