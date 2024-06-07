Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,725,000 after buying an additional 2,690,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,191 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

