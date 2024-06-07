Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.