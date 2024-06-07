Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 106,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Jabil by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

