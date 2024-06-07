Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $355.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

