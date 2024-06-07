Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,560,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in McKesson by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

NYSE MCK opened at $585.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $383.82 and a one year high of $587.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

