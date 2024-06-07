Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,273 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.76 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,656 shares of company stock worth $1,166,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.