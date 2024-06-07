Raymond James Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s previous close.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CIGI opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,753,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 318,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,421,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.