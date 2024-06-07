Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,664 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

