REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

