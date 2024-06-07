Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RM

Regional Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RM opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 475,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,151.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Regional Management by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.