Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.99

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $27.45. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 197,646 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RENT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,979 shares of company stock valued at $150,993. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

