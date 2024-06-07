Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

NYSE:RSG opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

