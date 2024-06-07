Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS):

5/17/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $182.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

