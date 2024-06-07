Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

5/23/2024 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/20/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

5/16/2024 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/10/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.94 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after buying an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

