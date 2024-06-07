Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi Purchases 300,000 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.77 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.