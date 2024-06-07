Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $71.06 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

