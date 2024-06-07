REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $25.72. REV Group shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 165,921 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

