Reviewing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 2 9 0 2.82 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $70.09, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Regency Centers pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.31% 5.52% 3.10% Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.32 billion 8.59 $364.56 million $2.05 29.99 Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.54 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.76

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

