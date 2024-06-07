Reviewing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.12% -55.30% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -62.91% -17.14%

Risk and Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $17.45 million 69.91 -$135.89 million ($4.77) -6.77 Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($143.89) -0.02

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitorfor the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Chang Gung University; collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

