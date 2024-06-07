Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $117.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Revvity stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

