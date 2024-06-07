Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.78

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 96936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.