Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

