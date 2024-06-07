Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 13,970 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Roblox alerts:

Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40.

Roblox Trading Up 0.1 %

RBLX opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.