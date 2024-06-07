Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 29,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 613,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Root by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

