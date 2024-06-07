Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 29,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 613,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

