Roth Capital Lowers Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) to Hold

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:EFR opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 41.27. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$12.17.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.