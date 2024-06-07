Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin Sells 14,778 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of RY opened at C$147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$149.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.98.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
