Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin Sells 14,778 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.

Shares of RY opened at C$147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$149.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

