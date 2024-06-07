SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target indicates a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SABS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
