SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Trading Down 0.5%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.39 and last traded at $59.39. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities.

