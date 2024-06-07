Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

Samsara Stock Up 2.5 %

IOT opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

Samsara last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

