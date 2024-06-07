Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.86% of Sandstorm Gold worth $72,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.12. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.