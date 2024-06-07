Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sanofi worth $67,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Sanofi by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after purchasing an additional 323,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.8 %

Sanofi stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.