Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,656.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $1,512,305.91.

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,645,810.11.

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.40. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

