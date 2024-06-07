Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

