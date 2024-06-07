Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 90292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $855.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.