Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Head to Head Analysis

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.31 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.13

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

