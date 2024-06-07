SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading Down 0.5%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.12. Approximately 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

