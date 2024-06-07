Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,226,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 6,280,789 shares.The stock last traded at $130.59 and had previously closed at $137.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.