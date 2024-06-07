SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.07. Approximately 804,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,350,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,547,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.