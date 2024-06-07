Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 38,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 358,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $968,265.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 346,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,550,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,958,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

