Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $108.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sony Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.