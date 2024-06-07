Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $108.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Shares of SONY opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
