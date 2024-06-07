SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Down 0%

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.71. 103,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 89,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

