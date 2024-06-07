SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.48

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 483652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

