SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,237 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 892,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $39.71 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

