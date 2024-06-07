Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Shares Up 2.8%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

